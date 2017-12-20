Duo’s challenge will be their toughest yet

A couple will undertake their biggest challenge yet to raise money for a late rugby league star’s charity.

Benjamin Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson have already undertaken walking challenges in extreme heat to raise money for the Steve Prescott Foundation, which has raised hundreds of thosands of pounds for cancer charities.

St Helens star Steve was just 39 when he died in 2013, his Foundation a lasting legacy raising funds for the Christie cancer treatment hospital and Try Assist, the Rugby Football League’s benevolent fund.

Inspired by the player’s fight against cancer, Halifax couple Ben and Gaynor walked the full east coast of the island of Rhodes in in three days in 2015, walked the full east coast of Rhodes in two days in 1917 and this August completed what was said to be “impossible“ and successfully walked the island’s full east coast in just one day - 70 miles in extreme heat and humidity in 22.5 hours, the three challenges together raising £7,200.

Last Saturday they announced their goal for August 2018 - their most extreme challenge yet, walking the full island of Rhodes in just 48 hours.

Ben, 35, who works for Together housing, said that meant a total of 150 miles in extreme heat and humidity for him doing all the challenge as main walker, with Gaynor, 36, who works for Marks and Spencer, undertaking a substantial part of the test, for which permission has to be obtained from the Green government. They will have a back-up team.

“We are big rugby league people and although we never got to meet Steve we followed his journey. The challenge is unique and dangerous and we are starting it less than 12 hours after we step off the plane.

“Here we are walking through wind and rain in training but there it will be 50 degree heat, and heatstroke can attack at any point. We will have to show some Yorkshire grit,” said Ben.

They have built up their experience on the previous walks on an island Ben knows very well and has a lot of affection for having been a holiday rep there when he was younger. Moreinformation is on walk Facebook page www.facebook.com/rhodeschallengewalk and Ben and Gaynor would welcome corporate and individual support.