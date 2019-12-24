Woman killed after crashing with two parked cars

A woman has died after crashing with two parked cars in Brighouse.

It happened on Sunday, December 15 at about 5.05am on Clough Lane.

A grey Range Rover Evoque collided with a Citroen C1 and Honda CRV.

The Range Rover was travelling in the direction of Brighouse along Clough Lane, when it was in collision with the two vehicles, which were parked at the side of the road.

The driver of the Range Rover, a woman aged in her 60s, has since died.

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 101 or use the online chat service, quoting 13190640761.