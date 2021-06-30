Wanted: People police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

Wanted: People police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:00 am

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1862

CD1862 relates to an assault on May 12.

Buy photo

2. CD1861

CD1861 is in relation to a serious offence on April 27.

Buy photo

3. CD1864

CD1864 is in relation to a serious offence on April 24.

Buy photo

4. CD1863

CD1863 is in connection with a serious offence on April 24.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3