Caught on camera

Wanted in Calderdale - these are the people police urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD1153 relates to a theft from a shop on April 15.

1. Theft from a shop

CD1149 is in connection with an assault on April 4.

2. Assault

CD1154 is sought over a theft from a shop on April 15.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1147 is in relation to an assault / robbery on February 15.

4. Assault / robbery

