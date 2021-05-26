Wanted: 8 people police urgently want to speak to in Halifax

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 7:00 am

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1839

CD1839 is in relation to a theft from a shop on April 11.

2. CD1840

CD1840 relates to a public order on March 16.

3. CD1841

CD1841 is in connection with a theft from a shop on May 6.

4. CD1842

CD1842 is in relation to criminal damage on May 8.

