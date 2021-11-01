VIDEO: Police in Lightcliffe this morning after woman's body found

This video shows a cordon is still in place at one end of a snicket off Aysgarth Avenue and in a field at the other end.

Police have also been seen at nearby Shirley Grove.

Officers said they were called at 4.38pm to reports of a body in the Aysgarth Avenue area yesterday (Sunday).

Police in Lightcliffe after a woman's body was found

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police say they are are not actively seeking any further suspects in connection with the death.

Anyone with information that might help with the police's investigation should call police on 101 quoting log 1317 of October 31.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Police have taped off part of Aysgarth Avenue