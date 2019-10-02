Vehicles towed away and fines handed out in crackdown on yob behaviour in Calderdale

A crackdown on anti-social behaviour has proved a success, says Calderdale Council.

The Enforcement Action Week saw the council and other agencies stepping up patrols to tackle fly-tipping, illegal parking, littering and vehicle idling.

The results included handing out ten fines for littering and smoking in vehicles with children present, and slapping 109 drivers with parking tickets.

One abandoned vehicle was removed and another 30 were identified as potential for seizure.

A vehicle that had no tax or MOT since 2013 was towed away, and another 31 were reported for having no tax or MOT.

Teams carried out 30 spot checks of vehicles carrying waste to ensure they disposed of it responsibly.

The week of action was one of the priorities in the council’s ‘first 100 days’ programme and comes as it prepares to officially launch a new Community Protection Team which will bring together Community Safety, Environmental Health and Licensing.

The aim is to speed up enforcement, stop problems escalating and reduce costs.

Councillor Susan Press, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “Thank you to all the council and police teams who were out in force across the borough last week, spreading the important message that everyone is responsible for making Calderdale a great place to be, and that we won’t hesitate to take action against residents and businesses that break rules and the law.

“The enforcement action was highly visible and there was a really positive response from local people.

“We received good engagement on social media and thanks from residents who have had enough of bad behaviour that puts Calderdale’s safety and beauty at risk.”

Other action during the week included working with the police to tackle illegal and inconsiderate parking, road safety issues and idling vehicles outside schools.

There were also visits to businesses to ensure the correct people are registered to pay Business Rates, food safety inspections, action to tackle blue badge misuse and inspections of privately rented properties which resulted in a number of notices being issued requiring landlords to make repairs.

The Community Protection Team will continue to tackle these issues and others.