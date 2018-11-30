Travelling burglar jailed for offences in Halifax

A burglar who travelled to West Yorkshire from Manchester to commit crime was jailed today for three years.

Daniel Freeman (27) from Rochdale was sentenced to three years and five months imprisonment at Bradford Crown Court today ( Friday) for burglary offences.

Freeman offered guilty pleas to two offences of residential burglary in the Greetland area of Halifax which were committed in August this year.

He was arrested in November after being linked to the two offences following enquiries by Calderdale detectives.

He was charged and later pleaded guilty at court due to the weight of evidence presented against him.

Det Ins Gary Stephenson of Calderdale CID said: “Yet again individuals from outside West Yorkshire have travelled looking for rich pickings within Calderdale and again our investigative teams have brought them before the courts. This forms part of our continued commitment to reducing residential burglary within the area."