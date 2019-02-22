These Calderdale people appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court

Who's been up in court?
These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

James Black (43) of Aydonway, Shelf, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Farhat Hussain (48) of Queensway, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Tania Moazzam (24) of Skircoat Green Road, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £253 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising her to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Donna Duce (36) of Huddersfield Road, Elland, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving without due care and attention.

Rebekah Tyler (19) of Daleside, Todmorden, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs for harassment.

Luke Speight (28) of Hillcrest Drive, Queensbury, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Christopher Tiler (46) of Daleside, Todmorden, given a community order, restraining order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs for harassment.

Riffat Batool (35) of Vickerman Street, Halifax, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay a £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rodica Burca (33) of Warley Street, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mohammed Faisel Yasin (25) of Craven Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ali Zohib (30) of Craven Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Noreen Zulfiqar (31) of Surrey Street, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Connor Smith (20) of Charlesworth Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for nine months, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class and driving without a test certificate.