These are the 14 areas of Calderdale with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour

These are the 14 areas of Calderdale with the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour in January 2020. The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report anti-social behaviour to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.

In January 2020, there were 29 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Illingworth. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. Boothtown In January 2020, there were 24 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Boothtown. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Halifax In January 2020, there were 21 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Halifax town centre. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Pellon In January 2020, there were 18 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Pellon. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more