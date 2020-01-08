The drugs most frequently seized by West Yorkshire Police

Home Office figures for 2018/19 reveal this was an increase of 14 per cent on the previous year and the highest number in a decade.
1. #Wed Jan 08 13:34:16 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=pa''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Class A drug seizures''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=West Yorkshire Police made 1,161 seizures of Class A drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy. Picture\: PA Wire''[IPTC]Headline=Class A drug seizures
pa
2. #Wed Jan 08 13:34:18 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=pa''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Class B seizures''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=West Yorkshire Police made 4,613 seizures of Class B drugs, including cannabis, amphetamine and ketamine. Picture\: PA Wire''[IPTC]Headline=Class B seizures
pa
3. #Wed Jan 08 13:34:21 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=Class C seizures''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=West Yorkshire Police made 143 seizures of Class C drugs, including anabolic steroids, GHB and tempazepam.''[IPTC]Headline=Class C seizures
jpimedia
4. #Wed Jan 08 13:34:25 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Object\ Name=What drugs were seized the most?''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The Home Office figures also provide breakdowns with the number of times each type of drug was seized and, for some, the volume seized. Click through for the 10 most seized...''[IPTC]Headline=What drugs were seized the most?
jpimedia
View more