Offences that the criminals have been locked up for include burglary and conspiring to commit fraud.

1. Daniel Lickess, 29, Huddersfield Drug-driver lost control of a speeding Subaru Impreza and injured his own three-year-old son in crash jailed for a total of 22 months.

2. David Jowett, 37, Wyke Jailed for 32 months after committing a burglary in Halifax.

3. Jared Whitehouse, 23, Brighouse Jailed for 27 months for two burglaries. He was jailed back in January for 21 months for a separate offence and the sentence will run concurrently.

4. Dean Jones, 28, Rochdale Sentenced to two years and four months in prison for 120,000 scam targeting family businesses.

