Mobile speed cameras in Calderdale: here's where they will be next week Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 18 February. Pictures from Google Street View. 1. Burnley Road A646, Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane other Buy a Photo 2. Bradford Road A6036, Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive other Buy a Photo 3. Boothtown Road A647, Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane other Buy a Photo 4. Burnley Road A646, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane 0 Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4