Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

These are the locations of mobile speed cameras in and around Calderdale on the week commencing Monday 2 April.

Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane
Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive
Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road
Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane
Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor LaneBurnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane
Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd Between 130m NW of Clogg Works & Westfield Terrace
Crag Lane Between Jumples & Page Hill
Elland Road, Elland Between Binns Top Lane & Wood Lane
Halifax Road, Hipperholme Between Denholme Gate Road & 307M West of Watergate
Halifax Road, Hove Edge Between Pond Farm Drive & Elland Road
Leeds Road Between 174m E of Syke Lane & 246m W of Huddersfield Road
Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens
Ovenden Road, Halifax Between Ovenden Way & Shay Lane
Skircoat Road, Halifax Between Hunger Hill & Heath Lane
Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street