Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Lightcliffe
A man arrested after a woman was found dead in Lightcliffe has been charged with her murder.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:18 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 9:26 pm
Thomas Nutt, 45 of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe has been charged with the murder of Dawn Walker.
Police say the killing is believed to have happened between Wednesday, October 27 and Sunday, October 31.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are continuing their investigation.
Dawn, 52 and from Halifax, was found dead near Aysgarth Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
