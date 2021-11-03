Lightcliffe man appears in court charged with murder of Halifax woman Dawn Walker
A man has appeared in court accused of murder after a Halifax woman's body was found in Lightcliffe
Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Dawn Walker.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).
Dawn, 52 and from Halifax, was found dead near Aysgarth Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Police believe she was murdered sometime between Wednesday, October 27 and Sunday, October 31.
Her death has left her family and a community reeling.
In a statement, her family said: "We write this with a very heavy heart that we lost a loving daughter, mother, Nanna, sister, Auntie and friend.
"In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly. We ask at this time as a family, that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve.”
Detectives from West Yorkshire Police's murder squad have asked for people not to speculate the circumstances regarding Dawn’s death.
They are still appealing for information about what happened and are urging anyone who can help to call police on 101 or using the 101Live Chat facility on the website. quoting log 1317 of October 31.