Lightcliffe man appears in court charged with murder of Halifax woman Dawn Walker

Dawn Walker

Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe appeared before Bradford Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of Dawn Walker.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Bradford Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Dawn, 52 and from Halifax, was found dead near Aysgarth Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe she was murdered sometime between Wednesday, October 27 and Sunday, October 31.

Her death has left her family and a community reeling.

In a statement, her family said: "We write this with a very heavy heart that we lost a loving daughter, mother, Nanna, sister, Auntie and friend.

"In circumstances beyond our control, you were taken from us so suddenly. We ask at this time as a family, that you respect our privacy and allow us to grieve.”

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police's murder squad have asked for people not to speculate the circumstances regarding Dawn’s death.