Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Awais Ahmed (23) of Dyson Road, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ross Brinkworth (33) of Thornes Park, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Scott Griffiths (40) of Mostyn Mount, Ovenden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mohammed Kazim Mirza (26) of Sefton Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jacqueline Thomas-Pilka (41) of Kebs Road, Todmorden, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay a £466 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Justin Ferguson (51) of Eastwood Lane, Todmorden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Sadia Ahmed (31) of Pear Street, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving whilst carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child who was not wearing a seat belt.

Andrew Camplin (62) of Beechwood Drive, Holmfield, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £373 fine, £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Krystal Dearon (36) of Moorfield Street, Savile Park, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay an £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nigel Collumb (57) of Kingswood Green, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Jade Holden (33) of Claremount Road, Boothtown, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Victoria Lowcock (36) of Fountain Head Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Alex Overton (23) of Newstead Grove, Halifax, given six points on licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Leah Sampson (28) of Signal View, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.