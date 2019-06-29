Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Christine Janecki (58) of Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, given a restraining order, ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Christopher Luke Geraghty (33) of Grove Royd, Ovenden, given a community order, a restraining order, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Jamie Cleaver (46) of Lee Mill Road, Hebden Bridge, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge for criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

James David Little (58) of Fairclough Grove, Ovenden, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing a person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.

Joseph Chrisopher Richardson (46) of Shaw Booth Lane, Wainstalls, disqualified from driving for six months, give three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £294 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Leonard Allan Wilson (64) of Talbot House, Elland, discharged conditionally for 12 month, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £130 costs for assault.

Robert Chamberlain (72) of Park Road, Elland, disqualified from driving for six months, give three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £358 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Samuel Conyers (28) of Ingwood Parade, West Vale, given a community order, ordered to pay £85 victim surcharge, £200 costs for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. Also given a community order for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Stuart Michael Dominiak (35) of Hunger Hill, Halifax, committed to prison for 14 days for failing to attend a Post Sentence Supervision planned appointment.

Shakeel Ahmed (32) of Spring Hall Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, give eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Peter Jackson (31) of Ada Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for eight months, give eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Timothy Stuart Sheppard (37) of Aislaby Heights, Halifax, ordered to pay a £50 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Leeds Magistrates’ Court.