Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Shamahoun Ajaib (34) of Summergate Place, King Cross, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Ben Mark Crabtree (30) of Cross Hill, Greetland, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a vehicle when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle correctly.

Dean Hurrell (38) of Broadway, Southowram, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £303 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Uwais Ali Khan (24) of Gibbet Street, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a motor vehicle whilst not wearing an adult belt in conformity with regulation.

Kate Newton (40) of Moor Grove, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £175 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Louise Monaghan (53) of Old Lane, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Mathew Cunningham (42) of Brighouse Road, Hipperholme, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sophie Rebecca Illand (29) of Finkil Street, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Amjid Ali (49) of West View Crescent, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Christian Allan (24) of Hambleton Drive, Mixenden, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £160 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Ian Andrew Bainbridge (58) of Sutcliffe Street, Pellon, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for usin a motor vehicle without insurance.

Amber A Jamil (25) of Thomas Street South, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Paul Victor (73) of Nursery Lane, Ovenden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £32 victim surcharge for speeding.

Danielle Wilson (33) of Ford Hill, Queensbury, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £130 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.