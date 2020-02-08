These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Shamahoun Ajaib (34) of Summergate Place, King Cross, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of cannabis.

Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

Ben Mark Crabtree (30) of Cross Hill, Greetland, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a vehicle when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle correctly.

Dean Hurrell (38) of Broadway, Southowram, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £303 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Uwais Ali Khan (24) of Gibbet Street, Halifax, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a motor vehicle whilst not wearing an adult belt in conformity with regulation.

Kate Newton (40) of Moor Grove, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £175 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Louise Monaghan (53) of Old Lane, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Mathew Cunningham (42) of Brighouse Road, Hipperholme, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sophie Rebecca Illand (29) of Finkil Street, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for 17 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Amjid Ali (49) of West View Crescent, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Christian Allan (24) of Hambleton Drive, Mixenden, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £160 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Ian Andrew Bainbridge (58) of Sutcliffe Street, Pellon, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for usin a motor vehicle without insurance.

Amber A Jamil (25) of Thomas Street South, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Paul Victor (73) of Nursery Lane, Ovenden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £32 victim surcharge for speeding.

Danielle Wilson (33) of Ford Hill, Queensbury, given four points on her licence, ordered to pay a £130 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.