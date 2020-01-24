Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court:

Ryszard Palczewski (27) of Pretoria Terrace, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court:

Iko James (26) of Hanson Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for three months, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Iblal Jubber (25) of Prospect Court, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Disqualified from driving for nine months, ordered to pay a £660 fine for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Anthony Stirk (47) of West Avenue, Lightcliffe, disqualified from driving for three months, ordered to pay a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Tyrone James Robinson (23) of Whitwell Drive, Elland, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £300 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Linval Adams (38) of Park Place, Halifax, committed to prison for eight weeks, ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge for assault.

Danyal Shakur (23) of Moor End Gardens, Pellon, ordered to pay a £194 fine, £48 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage of a rear window screen wiper to the value of £48.

Shaun Steven Donohue (39) of Rawson Street, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for trespass with intent to steal.

Thomas Lamb (27) of Highfield Avenue, Shelf, disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay a £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Neil Thwaites (70) of Stocks Avenue, Mytholmroyd, disqualified from driving for 28 days, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £112 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Steven James Bonnar (48) of Parkinson Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to comply with a red light traffic signal.

Tom Rodgers (29) of Hebble View, Siddal, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Allan Williams (44) of James Street, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.