Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court:

Christopher Blakey (38) of Rochdale Road, Greetland, committed to prison for six months suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs for fraud.

Shanwaz Ali (19) of Gibraltar Road, Halifax, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for possession of a class A drug.

Kaylum Moran-Paine (19) of Oakdale Close, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Lyndsey Priestley Jones (34) of Claremount Road, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

John Day (46) of Alexander Terrace, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £250 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Simon Michael Daly (29) of Ropper Green, Illingworth, discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress.

Callum Whitaker-Ward (19) of Elsinore Avenue, Elland, given a community order, ordered to pay £180 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for criminal damage to the value of £180.

Zoe Binner (29) of Beechwood Avenue, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Joevanka Gregory (42) of Harvelin Park, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay an £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rahat Ullah Khan (60) of New Bond Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Wayne Kierans (28) of Wood Street, Todmorden, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Arif Mohammed (48) of Dunkirk Crescent, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ibrahim Muneer (45) of King Cross Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.