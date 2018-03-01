Halifax detectives hunting serial flasher who assaulted woman in Pellon Lane subway

A woman was indecently assaulted by a man who exposed himself as she walked through a subway in Halifax.

Detectives in Calderdale tonight appealed for information about the incident, which is being linked to a series of reported indecent exposures in the same subway.

The assault happened at around 5.15pm yesterday in the subway at the bottom of Pellon Lane, near to Cow Green.

As the woman in her 30s walked through the subway, she noticed a man stood at one end.

The man, described as being aged 20 to 30 years old, exposed himself before he assaulted the woman.

Police said the woman managed to run off and was not injured.

Detective Sergeant Ross Wadsworth of Calderdale CID said; “Any incident of this kind is frightening for the victim and understandably raises concerns across the community.

“Our neighbourhood officers continue to conduct their high visibility patrols throughout the area and I would encourage anyone who has any concerns or queries to speak to them."

It emerged tonight that there have been a number of other reports of a man exposing himself to women at the same location since Monday, February 12.

Officers have been investigating the various incidents and do believe they are linked.

The incidents have all taken place between within the same subway at the bottom of Pellon Lane between 9am and 5.15pm.

In each case, the victims have reported a male aged between 20 and 30 years exposing himself to them.

Det Sgt Ross said: "We are continuing our enquiries in to the assault, and the other reported incidents over the last two weeks and I would encourage people not to be alarmed but to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour.

“At this time, I do believe that this a lone individual and I would like to hear from anyone who has any information, or may be able to identify the person responsible to come forward.

“It is possible that other members of the public were in the area around the time of the incidents and I would urge them to think back if they saw anyone behaving suspiciously and to speak to the police. Our investigation is very much on going.”

Anyone with any information should contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting 13180099200.

Information can also be passed anonymously and in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.