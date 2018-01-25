Halifax 1904 Rugby League Challenge Cup winners medal stolen in burglary

A “distinctive” Rugby League Challenge Cup final medal that was given to a Halfax player has been stolen during a burglary in Calderdale.

Two men broke into the home in The Avenue, Hipperholme, at about 6.45pm on Monday.

Detectives in Calderdale have issued an appeal for information after the thieves stole a 1904 Halifax Rugby League Challenge Cup medal.

The medal was inscribed with the name ‘Jack Riley’, and on a gold chain, police said

A laptop and other items were also stolen after the men broke in through the back of the property.

Officers believe the suspects may have left the street with another two men in a grey Volkswagen Golf.

Detective Constable Craig Pearson, of Halifax CID, said: “We are investigating this burglary and would like to speak to anyone who may have information.

“Clearly the rugby league medal is very distinctive and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen it or has been offered it for sale very recently.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call police on 101, quoting police log 13180035953. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.