Guard suffers serious facial injuries during 'violent attack' in Brighouse

The security guard who was the victim of robbery during a routine job to a Brighouse bank remains in hospital with serious facial injuries.

The G4S staff member was attacked with ammonia before being robbed of his cash box during an incident outside Barclays Bank in Thornton Square yesterday.

The scene in Thornton Square where the attack and robbery took place. (Picture Stuart Black)

Area Risk Consultant for G4S Cash Solutions, Duncan Watson, said: "On Tuesday 23 January, one of our cash crews was the victim of a violent attack during a routine service on Briggate, Brighouse.

"Our employee has suffered serious facial injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He has understandably been left very shaken by this vicious attack.

"We are working closely with West Yorkshire Police and I would urge anyone who may have been nearby and seen this attack to get in touch with the police or dial 101 so that those behind this attack can be brought to justice.”

The incident happened at 1.07pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers attended to find a security guard had been attacked outside a bank by a man who then ran off with the cash box the guard was holding.

"It is believed the victim had an ammonia type substance sprayed in his face, and he is currently receiving medical treatment at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.

"Enquiries are ongoing in Brighouse town centre by Calderdale CID."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 referencing police log 870 of 23/01.