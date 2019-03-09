Fines for speeding, driving without due care and attention and other Calderdale court cases

These Caldedale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Elaine Mary Coates (56) of Herbie View, Siddal, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Aqeel Hussain (26) of Rhodes Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Krisztian Solymosi (41) of Range Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Hasnain Ashraf (28) of Grosvenor Terrace, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, ordered to pay a £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Shaun Lee Dawson (24) of Union Street South, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order.

Robert Dewhirst (30) of Francis Close, Halifax, ordered to pay a £226 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order and for committing a further offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

Nathan David Smith (34) of Grove Park, Halifax, given a community order, disqualified from driving for 24 months, ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Jakob Green (18) of Valley View Road, Heptonstall, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance of a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Jack Dawson (23) of Anvil Street, Brighouse, ordered to pay a £246 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a a non-molestation order.

Samantha Beattie (24) of High Road Well Lane, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £242 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Michael Lee Galloway (54) of Back Croft, Rishworth, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £146 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Hopkinson (44) of Kimberley Place, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Lucy Hobbs (49) of Crabtree Fold, Old Town Mill Lane, Old Town, Hebden Bridge, given five points on her licence, ordered to pay a £789 fine, £79 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.