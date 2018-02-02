Court briefs: Who's been up in court?

Here are the latest Calderdale cases to appear in magistrates court.

Mathew Kyle Brennan (32) of Caldene Avenue, Mytholmroyd, given 6 points on his licence £233 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving without a license.

James Flower (32) of Park Place East, Lightcliffe, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Gilman (74) of Sackville Street, Hebden Bridge, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Michael Jakeman (32) of Beech Avenue, Sowerby Bridge, given 3 points on his license, £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Alexander Mammone (25) of Laurel Bank Close, Holmfield, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nicholas Andrew Martin (30) of The Grove, Hipperholme, given 3 points on his license, £123 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Peter Rafferty (30) of Sowerby New Road, Sowerby Bridge, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Donald Russell Western (69) of School Lane, Illingworth, given 4 points on his license, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Bracken Brian Graham Moss (19) of Huddersfield Road, Elland, community order, £50 compensation for assault.

Richard O’Shea (42) of Keighley Road, Illingworth, restraining order, £80 fine, £50 compensation, £100 costs for assault, £50 fine for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Aiden Kershaw (24) of East Parade, Sowerby Bridge, community order for attempting to damage a police car windscreen, and community order, £85 compensation for assaulting a police officer.

Samuel James Illingworth (32) of Old Well Head, Halifax, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of contacting someone without reasonable excuse when prohibited to do so.

Reece Daniel Nuttall (26) of Melbourne Street, Halifax, community order, £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault, community order for criminal damage to the value of £700, community order for using violence to secure entry into a premises.

Waqas Ali Dar (24) of Queens Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Alex McBain (53) of Shibden Garth, Halifax, given 6 points on his license, £660 fine, £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Alex John Warburton (47) of Crowtrees Lane, Rastrick, conditional discharge for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, for assault.