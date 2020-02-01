Conditional discharge for stealing over £200 produce from Asda and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.
Julia Mary Deighton (40) of Mozeley Drive, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for six months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance. Ordered to pay a £40 fine for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising her to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Paul Sykes (48) of Freeman Road, Southowram, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Wright (34) of West Scausby Park, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sukhlain Khan (23) of Gibraltar Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £217 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Emma Garland (32) of Illingworth Gardens, Halifax, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing goods to the value of £221.93 belonging to Asda Halifax.

Kieran O’Brien (29) of Grove Royd, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, given a community order, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Nabila Bibi (34) of Surrey Street, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Benjamin James Hirst (28) of Jubilee Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Ian John Lees (49) of Middle Dean Street, Greetland, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £300 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Aaron McCormick (28) of Stretchgate Lane, Pellon, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Stephen Heap (51) of Exley Lane, Elland, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £461 fine, £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Amanda Allan (59) of Billy Lane, Hebden Bridge, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £161 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jennifer Leanne Bailey (28) of Westbury Fold, Elland, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drunk and disorderly behaviour.