Conditional discharge for stealing almost £700 of cosmetics from Boots and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Liam Collins (21) of Cooper Lane, Shelf, disqualified from driving for 28 days, ordered to pay a £307 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Balquees Akhtar (51) of Manor Heath Road, Halifax, ordered to pay a £185 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £1125 costs for breaching an enforcement notice issued by Borough Council of Calderdale.

Sajid Hussain (47) of Manor Heath Road, ordered to pay an £800 fine, £80 victim surcharge, £1125 costs for breaching an enforcement notice issued by Borough Council of Calderdale.

Clare Louise Reilly (41) of Bridge End, Brighouse, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for stealing.

Robert Malone (36) of Close Lea Drive, Brighouse, discharged conditionally for 12 months for stealing various cosmetics items to the value of £156 from Boots and discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £350 compensation for stealing various cosmetics items to the value of £689 from Boots.

Timothy Masunda (47) of Smith Crescent, Rastrick, disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay a £350 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Jade Banham (31) of Claremount Road, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jordan Brunskill (29) of Boothtown Road, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Rebekah Janet Dawson (49) of Harehill Street, Todmorden, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Alexander Evitt (40) of Mayfield Grove, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine for speeding and given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lyndon Paul Haley (35) of Ovenden Way. Ovenden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Farakh Jabeen (56) of Bankfield View, Halifax, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Johnathan Reading (52) of Moor Smith Copse, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Naim Sadiq (36) of Rose Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.