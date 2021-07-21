Caught on camera - Police urgently want to speak to these people in Halifax

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1891 CD1891 is sought over burglary on May 26. Buy photo

2. CD1889 CD1889 relates to making off without payment on May 16. Buy photo

3. CD1888 CD1888 is in connection with a serious offence on March 24. Buy photo

4. CD1887 CD1887 is sought over burglary on June 30. Buy photo