Caught on camera - Police urgently want to speak to these people in Halifax
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 7:05 am
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.
But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Page 1 of 3