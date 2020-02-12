These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to

Caught on camera - Police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to these people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1451 is in relation to atheft on January 9.

1. Theft

CD1452 relates to a theft from a shop on February 2.

2. Theft from a shop

CD1453 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 31.

3. Theft from a shop

CD1454 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 2.

4. Theft from a shop

Page 1 of 3