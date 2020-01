Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

1. Theft CD1414 is in relation to a theft on October 24. other Buy a Photo

2. Theft CD1413 is in connection with a theft on October 24. other Buy a Photo

3. Theft CD1415 is sought over a theft on October 24. other Buy a Photo

4. Theft from a shop CD1416 is in connection with a theft from a shop on January 6. other Buy a Photo

View more