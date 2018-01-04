Caught on camera: Do you know these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0671 is in relation to making off without payment on December 23.

Can you help police trace these people?

CD0672 relates to a theft from a shop on December 19.

CD0673 is in connection with a make off on December 29.

CD0674 is in relation to a burglary on December 21.

CD0675 is sought over a burglary on December 21.

CD0676 is in connection with a theft from a shop on December 18.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.