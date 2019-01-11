Council looks to balance the books

Calderdale Council has published a budget forecast which provides a snapshot of the local authority’s finances for the next three years.

The forecast is part of a report which will be considered by the cabinet during the development of its budget proposals for 2019/20 and beyond. The council’s revenue budget position takes account of what is known about future funding levels, costs pressures and expected demand for its services.

The report also recommends that the cabinet agrees to maintain the level of unallocated balances above £5 million over the next three financial years, in line with the council’s medium term financial strategy.

Most of the detail about the funding the council receives from central Government is set out in the Local Government Finance Settlement. The settlement allows the authority to raise council tax by 3% in 2019/2020, without holding a referendum.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Cllr Tim Swift, said: “The additional funding which we have been given is only a small proportion of the £104.7 million we have had to save since 2010. Demand continues to grow for council services.”