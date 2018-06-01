Column: Excited for what the 1940s weekend will bring

This weekend is particular popular with the return of the 1940s themed event when people will dress up for the occasion and the majority of the independent shops will have displays to reflect the period. The event has proved to be very successful, not only for the numerous entertainment events planned throughout the town, but equally for the record number of visitors attracted to the town – and this continues to grow year on year. The consequences of such an event have a very positive impact on the local economy for some time to come. The event also shows that Brighouse has a great deal to offer. I would like to thank the organisers for all their help and efforts - not just this weekend, but over the course of the whole year. This year I will be helping the team and will be assisting with serving Pimms on a stall in Bethel Street Car Park – so come along and say hello. The 1940s weekend really brings people in the community together to have a good time. Last week saw the installation of parking meters on the high street in Brighouse – this is just the start of slippery slope and yet another example of how the current Labour administration in Calderdale treats people of Brighouse. Just like the Local Plan, they have once again failed to listen to our concerns we have raised on a regular basis on this issue, and the detrimental impact this may have. It may only cost 20p, however it is about the principle. I am very disappointed that we have lost our battle on this issue – one which we have been fighting successfully for a number of years. The Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) have worked extremely hard over the years and have encouraged many visitors to return back to Brighouse. I recently met with the group and they are rightly angry and are concerned that the introduction of on street parking charges will have a knock on effect with their businesses. There is concern that people will park in Tesco’s or Sainsbury’s and will decide not to walk into Brighouse town centre – especially in the winter months. Those people who wish to take advantage of the first 30 minutes free will remain focussed and they may only go to the one shop they needed something from, rather than having the time to browse in other shops along the way. The BBI will also lose out when they hold a market, as they will be charged for every space – they hold the markets to encourage people to come back time and time again. Not all will be aware that to take advantage of the first 30 minutes free, you have to obtain a ticket from the machine – so I only hope the wardens do no start issuing parking fines immediately and provide some leeway until people get used to how the system works.

This weekend is particular popular with the return of the 1940s themed event when people will dress up for the occasion and the majority of the independent shops will have displays to reflect the period.

The event has proved to be very successful, not only for the numerous entertainment events planned throughout the town, but equally for the record number of visitors attracted to the town – and this continues to grow year on year.

The consequences of such an event have a very positive impact on the local economy for some time to come. The event also shows that Brighouse has a great deal to offer. I would like to thank the organisers for all their help and efforts - not just this weekend, but over the course of the whole year.

This year I will be helping the team and will be assisting with serving Pimms on a stall in Bethel Street Car Park – so come along and say hello. The 1940s weekend really brings people in the community together to have a good time.

Last week saw the installation of parking meters on the high street in Brighouse – this is just the start of slippery slope and yet another example of how the current Labour administration in Calderdale treats people of Brighouse.

Just like the Local Plan, they have once again failed to listen to our concerns we have raised on a regular basis on this issue, and the detrimental impact this may have. It may only cost 20p, however it is about the principle.

I am very disappointed that we have lost our battle on this issue – one which we have been fighting successfully for a number of years.

The Brighouse Business Initiative (BBI) have worked extremely hard over the years and have encouraged many visitors to return back to Brighouse. I recently met with the group and they are rightly angry and are concerned that the introduction of on street parking charges will have a knock on effect with their businesses.

There is concern that people will park in Tesco’s or Sainsbury’s and will decide not to walk into Brighouse town centre – especially in the winter months.

Those people who wish to take advantage of the first 30 minutes free will remain focussed and they may only go to the one shop they needed something from, rather than having the time to browse in other shops along the way.

The BBI will also lose out when they hold a market, as they will be charged for every space – they hold the markets to encourage people to come back time and time again.

Not all will be aware that to take advantage of the first 30 minutes free, you have to obtain a ticket from the machine – so I only hope the wardens do no start issuing parking fines immediately and provide some leeway until people get used to how the system works.