Colourful fundraisers shine light on charity during Brighouse walk

To raise money for a charity close to their hearts, a group of fundraisers donned glowsticks and fairy lights to light up Wellholme Park, Brighouse.

The Little Lights Walk took place in aid of World Prematurity Day and raised money for Bliss, a charity which helps premature and sick babies in the UK.

Fundraisers gathered in the park with glowsticks, flashing lights and anything bright to raise money and awareness for the charity.

The event was organised by Joel Dickinson who wanted to give back to the charity which helped her and her family.

She said: "My son as born extremely premature at 25 weeks and my co-fundraiser Nicola Rodgers and her family had a premature little girl who was born at 30 weeks. We teamed up to raise money for Bliss the charity that helps and supports premature and poorly babies and their families.

"Premature birth is not talked about nearly enough yet one in 10 babies are born prematurely. One in eight babies require neonatal care after being born."

Joel set up a JustGiving page which is currently up to £1,000. She said: "A massive thank you to all who have already donated and been involved. We are blown away and already looking forward to arranging another walk next year."

If you would like to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joel-dickinson1

