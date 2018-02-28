Cold weather payments triggered in Halifax - how much and when you’ll be paid

Cold weather payments for certain Halifax postcodes have been triggered - meaning you could be paid money automatically.

The cold weather payment scheme means you’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below for 7 consecutive days, as long as you are eligible to receive the money.

How much are the cold weather payments?

The payments are made to recipients of certain types of benefits. If you’re eligible, you’ll be paid £25 automatically, there is no need to apply. You should get a payment within 14 days into the account where you receive benefit payments.

Am I eligible for cold weather payments?

You may be eligible if you receive:

Pension Credit Income Support

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Find out if you’re eligible here

Contact your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should’ve received a payment, but haven’t.

If you have a baby or a child under five comes to live with you, tell Jobcentre Plus if you get Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance or income-related Employment and Support Allowance.

You won’t automatically get Cold Weather Payments if you don’t.