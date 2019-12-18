As Christmas fast approaches, residents are urged to check when their festive waste is due to be collected as usual days will vary over the next few weeks.

Household waste collection times are subject to change over Christmas and Calderdale Council has released the dates when waste will be collected:

Changes to waste collection days in Calderdale over Christmas

Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24 - collections as normal.

Wednesday, December 25 - collection day will be Saturday, December 21.

Thursday, December 26 - collection day will be Friday, December 27.

Friday, December 27 - collection day will be Saturday, December 28.

Extra vehicles will be on hand to help collect recycling over Christmas and New Year, and the council is asking residents to follow a few simple steps to help keep collections moving over the festive period and manage the huge volume of extra recycling produced:

· Put out a smaller amount of recycling every week throughout January, try not to put everything out in one go immediately after the festivities.

· Make use of the Household Waste Recycling Centres for your extra waste and recycling, and remember to visit the ‘Revive’ reuse shop at Brighouse Household Waste Recycling Centre, to donate any unwanted items.

· Squash plastics and cans, then seal in your white sack with the Velcro flap to keep it secure.

For more details, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk.

