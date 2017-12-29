Changes to snow-affected bus services in and around Calderdale

First West Yorks have indicated that a snow-affected service is now running -but not via its usual routes.

The 537 is now running to Halifax via Outlane and Stainland - however it is operating via West Vale, not serving Holywell Green or Elland.

However, some affected services run by Yorkshire Tiger are not running or are unable to serve a full route.

Yorkshire Ti9ger’s service 343 will not be serving Weatherhill or Blackley due to adverse weather conditions.

And the company’s Halifax - Shibden Head - Northowram Circular services 533/534 will not be serving Stephen Close, Cave Hill or Shibden Head due to the adverse weather conditions, it has just announced.

Meanwhile Calderdale Council has announced that with tonight’s expected minimum road surface temperature expected to be around minus 1.9c, full treatment of the precautionary network will begin at 9pm (start may be delayed if it is raining).