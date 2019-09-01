Change of use from hairdresser to tutoring business and other planning applications

Here are the latest applications to appear before Calderdale Council
Here are the latest applications to appear before Calderdale Council

Here are the latest applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use from fish ponds and angling facility to burial ground including engineering works: Field North of Slack Lane, Ripponden.

Construction of dwelling (Reserved matters pursuant to planning application 18/01381/OUT): Land North of 2 to 3 Upper Stubbins, Sandy Dyke Lane, Triangle.

Dormer to front and rear: 331 Skircoat Green Road, Halifax.

Fell five trees (Tree Preservation Order): 4 Knowles Road, Brighouse.

Internal remodel of existing house with extended porch: Hallstones Green Farm, Broad Lane, Todmorden.

Change of use from hairdresser (A1) to tutoring business (D1): 17 Halifax Road, Todmorden.

DECIDED

Extension and conversion of existing outbuilding to form gym, pool and spa: Siddal Top Farm, Change Lane, Siddal.

Replacement double garage: 4 Knowles Road, Brighouse.