Change of use from Elland hair salon to aesthetics clinic and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Change of use of Hair Salon (A1 Use) to Aesthetics Clinic (Sui Generis): 75 Catherine Street, Elland.

Single storey extension to South East elevation: 47 Balkram Edge, Wainstalls, Halifax.

Garden room (Part Retrospective)(Revised Scheme to 18/00979): 222 Warley Road, King Cross, Halifax.

Replacement Decking (Part Retrospective): 28 Central Park, Halifax.

Demolition of garages and change of use of land to facilitate annexe building ancillary to dwelling: 194 Hebble Lane, Wheatley.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 18/01241/HSE - conditions 3 & 4: 2 Ivy House, Exley Bank Halifax. Calderdale HX3 9LH

Remove conservatory to facilitate single storey extension and entrance lobby (Amended scheme to 17/01447): Lea View Cottage, Stainland Road, Sowood.

Single storey garage extension to side: 26 Kirkstone Drive, Halifax.

Variation of condition 1 on application 17/00368 to update list of plans to allow different cladding colour: Swales Moor Mink Farm, Swales Moor Road, Halifax.

Internal alterations to facilitate conversion of two offices to two residential apartments (Listed Building Consent): Somerset House, 10 Rawson Street, Halifax.

Change of use of two offices (A2 Financial and Professional Services) (first floor) to two residential apartments (C3 Dwelling houses): Somerset House, 10 Rawson Street, Halifax.

Revised house types Plot 1 & Plot 2, revised site layout and garage details (Amended Scheme to 17/00050/RES) (Amended plans): Lower Horley Green Farm, Horley Green Road, Halifax.

Demolition of garage to facilitate dwelling. Revised scheme to 18/00209/FUL: Land North Of Moorlands, Keighley Road, Illingworth.

Use of premises as a home for up to three young people with up to two care workers sleeping overnight and living together as a single household (Lawful Development Certificate): Amar House, Long Royd Road, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Dormer to front and rear: 28 Healey Wood Road, Brighouse.

Demolition of existing single-storey extension to rear, replacement windows and door, re-roofing, rooflights to rear, renovation and internal alterations including re-siting of staircase (Listed Building Consent): New Edge Farm, Edge Lane, Heptonstall.

Residential development for one dwelling (Outline): Land Adjacent To 16 Exley Bank, Halifax.