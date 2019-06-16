Change of use from Brighouse shop to drinking establishment and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Extension to front and side and conversion of garage to bedroom (Revised scheme to 18/00908): 250 Saddleworth Road, Greetland.

Construction of foundations in respect of the lawful commencement of development (Lawful Development Certificate): Asquith Hall EMI Nursing Home, 182 Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Prior Approval application for change of use of Agricultural Building to a Dwelling House (C3): Park Nook Farm, Park Nook, Southowram.

Single storey side and rear extension: 98 Rastrick Common, Brighouse.

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): Land Adj To 32 New Hey Road, Rastrick.

Demolition of existing conservatory to rear to facilitate single storey extension: 1 Stocks Avenue, Mytholmroyd.

Detached dwelling:Land South Of Fairways, Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

Two storey rear extension: 4 Kirby Leas, Halifax.

Change of use from retail (A1) to a drinking establishment (A4): 44 Commercial Street, Brighouse.

The existing shop front to be repainted a dark grey colour. Externally illuminated surface mounted fascia signage to project approximately 50mm. Individually mounted lettering. Illumination to be provided by small scale spot lighting at high level (Advertisement Consent): 1 Corn Market, Halifax.

Conversion of garage to living space with bay window to front and first floor extension: Sunnydene 44 Ramsden Wood Road, Walsden.

Raise roof on existing side extension, single-storey extension to side/front: Sprutts House, Keighley Road, Hebden Bridge.

Ground mounted 16 panel PV array: Higher Heath Moor Lane, Colden ,Hebden Bridge.

Construction of dwelling: Land Adjacent 60 Clough Lane, Mixenden.

DECIDED

Non Material Amendment to application 15/00881/HSE - Larger side and rear extension, raising of the ridge line to the rear/side, larger bi folding doors alterations and additions to side window: 35 Westercroft Lane, Northowram.

Prior approval application for proposed single storey extension to rear, extending out by 4 metres, maximum height 3.75 metres, 2.3 metres to eaves: 39 Westercroft Lane, Northowram.

Single storey side extension to replace existing utility and WC: 8 Hill Crest, Godly Lane, Rishworth.

Two storey extension to front elevation, first floor extension over existing garage and conversion of existing garage to living accommodation: 30 Oakwood Gardens, Halifax.