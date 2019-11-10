Change of use from a workshop to an escape room and other planning applications

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Two new dwellings (Revised scheme to Planning Applications 16/01084/FUL and 18/00557/FUL): 27 Syke Lane, Lightcliffe.

Variation of Condition 1 (list of plans) on application 19/00420 to allow amendment to elevation and floorplans: 20 Northowram Green, Northowram.

Demolition of garage to facilitate two storey side extension, front dormer and rear dormer extension: 18 Cherry Tree Drive, Greetland.

Consent to display two internally illuminated fascia Signs, one vinyl sign and one internally illuminated totem sign. (Advertisement Consent): Site Of Abraham Ormerod Hospital And Former Cinema, Burnley Road, Todmorden.

Variation of conditions 1, 6 and 9 of planning application 17/00594/FUL: Land Adjacent To 37 Warley Road, King Cross.

Residential development of three dwellings (Part Retrospective): Land Rear Of Hillside And Daleside Copley Lane, Halifax.

Demolition of existing single storey extensions to facilitate two storey extension to side, porch and two storey extension to front: Fairway Lower Park Royd Drive, Triangle.

Garage with link to existing dwelling: Little Nook Farm, Stable Dike Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Installation of CCTV, security gates, smoke detection system, two internal doors and Isothermal glazing to window on front elevation(Listed Building Consent): Shibden Hall House, Shibden Park, Godley Lane, Halifax.

Garage with link to existing dwelling (Listed Building Consent): Little Nook Farm, Stable Dike Lane, Wadsworth, Hebden Bridge.

Demolition of existing garage and conservatory to facilitate two storey side and rear extension: 25 Rocks Road, Halifax .

Two storey office extension: Unit 5 Prince Of Wales Mill, Brighouse.

Replacement door with wooden door, painting of all window frames, shop front and door , Replacement signage and internal refurbishment. (Listed Building Consent): 4 Wards End, Halifax.

DECIDED

Bar name; painted aluminium fascia sign with individual letters: E Mill, Dean Clough Mills, Halifax.

Proposed extension and alterations to utility room and replacement timber windows and doors (Listed Building Consent): Smith House Cottage, 129 Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe.

Change of use to part of Car Workshop and Car Spares shop to D2 Use (Escape Room): 361 Queens Road, King Cross.

Single storey extension to rear: Byer Cottage, 8 The Russetts, Halifax.

Use of land to the rear of the property to be regarded as ‘Garden space’: 23 Sandyfoot, Barkisland.