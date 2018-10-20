Chamber award for Lattitude7

Lattitude7, a training and development organisation based in Brighouse, has been crowned the regional winner for the Yorkshire and Humber heats of the Chamber Business Awards 2018.

Now in their 15th year, the awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

The Education and Business Partnership award winner, Lattitude7, will now go forward to represent the Yorkshire and the Humber region in the national finals, which take place in London next month.

Martin Haigh, owner of Lattitude7 said: “Our focus and key differentiator at Lattitude7 is to ensure that our customers have a great learning experience and that their personal development and company improvement is sustainable.

“I am delighted that we have been recognised in this particular category for this year’s Chamber Business Awards.

“I would like to thank both the British Chamber of Commerce and the Mid Yorkshire Chamber for the amazing work that they do and for this award. I would also like to thank all of our clients and partners for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to make a difference for them”.

Martin Hathaway, managing director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce said: “We are delighted that one of our members, Lattitude7, has been announced as a regional winner.

“The awards are a great opportunity for us to celebrate our members’ achievements, to take stock of the great performances of UK businesses over the past year, and to encourage and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. We wish Martin Haigh and the team at Lattitude7 all the best for the national finals next month.”