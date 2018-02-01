Celebrating 50 years of caravanning

Local caravanners will be celebrating a special anniversary when they meet in Elland next month.

The Huddersfield District Association of the Camping and Caravanning club - whose membership covers the Halifax area too - is celebrating its 50th Birthday this year.

It was originally formed by a small group of members led by Mr Ronnie Proctor who did all the initial planning and work to form the group. Since it has has continued to be a happy and successful group and has camping weekend meets throughout the year.

Ronnie will be 90 in March and is still actively camping with the DA with his motor home. He and his daughter Susan will be at the celebration on Saturday, March 17, at Elland Cricket and Bowling club where a special gala dinner is on the menu. Members will also be camping. Former and new members are welcome to attend - for more details and how to book see the Huddersfield DA website.