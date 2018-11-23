Celebrate Christmas at Eureka!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Eureka!, The National Children’s Museum, with visits from Santa and a lovely new festive show.

Visitors to the museum in Halifax can experience A Place for Winter, joining a cute hedgehog and sleepy dormouse as they find somewhere to keep safe and snuggly before winter sets in.

Children will also get to chat to Santa’s elves, before meeting the big guy in red and getting a present to kick off the festive season.

Eureka! is proud to be an autism-friendly venue, and the specially-trained Grotto team are opening the doors an hour early at weekends just for visitors with autism. The team can adapt the grotto to minimise any triggers or dislikes that children may have.

The Eureka! Grotto was named one of the UK’s very best by Netmums for the last two years, and includes regular sessions for children with autism.

It's open every weekend from November 24 and daily from December 15-23. Autism-friendly sessions will run from 10am-11am on grotto days, with bookable 10 minute slots available (book at the Info Desk on arrival).

The grotto will then open to the general public at 11am. The A Place for Winter seasonal show runs every weekend from November 24 and daily from December 15 until Sunday January 6.

“A Place for Winter” is included in the price of admission or free with your Eureka! annual pass.

Grotto visits cost £4 per child, and include a small gift.

Find out opening times and more on the Eureka! website www.eureka.org.uk