Calling all Lego fans as the Calder Valley Brick Show is set to return in 2019

After a hugely successful first event earlier this year, the Calder Valley Brick Show is returning in 2019 and promises to be bigger and better.

Back in February, Bricks4Kidz organised a community show in Mytholmroyd which saw Lego fans from across the valley and beyond gather to see some amazing brick models.

Nearly 1,100 people attended the event at Mytholmroyd community centre which was organised to support the venue following the flooding during Christmas 2015.

As the first year was such a success, the event will return to the village on Sunday, 27 January 2019.

Bricks4Kidz is run by Mark Pullen and Debbie Adamthwaite and runs activities in schools across Calderdale which aim to teach children engineering skills in a fun way.

Organisers have said that the venue space has been increased to allow for 40 per cent more model displays for visitors to experience.

There will also be more interactive activities available and youngsters are being invited to bring along their own LEGO brick creation and display it for the public to see.

The 2019 show will see the 2017 winners of Channel 4 competition show Lego Masters - Nate and Steve - attending and it's hoped that 2018 finalist - Kato - will also be present.

For more information on the show visit www.facebook.com/cvbrickshow

