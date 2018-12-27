Calderdale town is named as one of Britain's property hotspots 2018

Brighouse has been named as one of Britain's property hotspots in 2018, according to a report by Zoopla.

The property website used its values data, which draws on sold prices, to calculate how different parts of Britain fared.

Prices for properties in Brighouse were up 6.75 per cent to £180,739, putting it ninth on the list.

According to Zoopla for the average price of a property in Brighouse you can buy a three-bedroom terraced house that has been modernised throughout and is set up for family living.

Ryde on the Isle of Wight topped the list with a 10.24 per cent rise, followed by Smethwick in the West Midlands with pricing rising by 9.67 per cent on average.

As a whole the UK's property prices rose by 1.02 per cent and in Yorkshire they rose by 1.64 per cent.

Overall UK house price inflation has eased this year, making it the first in which the rising cost of buying a home has not dramatically outstripped wages since 2012.

Here are the 10 towns with the biggest property price growth in 2018, according to Zoopla:

1. Ryde, Isle Of Wight, £242,016, 10.24 per cent​

2. Smethwick, West Midlands, £163,627, 9.67 per cent​

3. Diss, Norfolk, £311,486, 7.89 per cent​

4. Broadstairs, Kent, £333,212, 7.63 per cent​

5. Pontypool, Torfaen, £162,319, 7.52 per cent​

6. Crook, County Durham, £120,792, 7.13 per cent​

7. Torquay, Devon, £244,414, 7.05 per cent​

8. Driffield, East Riding of Yorkshire, £209,406, 6.93 per cent​

9. Brighouse, West Yorkshire, £180,739, 6.75 per cent

10. Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, £146,307, 6.74 per cent

