Calderdale's most miserable day of the year is set for next week

The most miserable day of the year in Calderdale is set for January 16, according to 30 years of data.

Figures from outdoor heating specialists Glowing Embers reveal that this is when we can expect the lowest temperatures and least amount of solar energy, after researching the last 30 years of weather data.

The most miserable day is predicted based on an average of the coldest and darkest day.

But different parts of the UK will experience their most miserable days on separate dates. For example, Scotland have already got their most miserable day out of the way, as it fell on December 27 last year.

Overall, the most miserable day in the UK will be on January 15.

Richard Fewings from Glowing Embers said: "Whilst we don’t like to hear that the cold dark days are approaching, at least now we can prepare for the statistically most miserable day of the year. Best to wrap up warm and get cosy by a log fire when there’s no need to venture outdoors!"

To see a full list of the most miserable days across the UK, visit www.glowing-embers.co.uk/most-miserable-day