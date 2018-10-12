Calderdale high rise block sprinkler systems planned but will be installed over time

Sprinkler systems are planned for high rise blocks of flats owned and managed by Together Housing in Calderdale, but they have yet to be fitted.

The Courier reported from Calderdale Council’s Cabinet that these were in place in 16 of Together’s blocks and one private block of flats.

Councillors were discussing the annual fire safety review and noting progress which has been made and work to be completed.

Today the social housing company said today that these are planned but not yet fitted.

A spokesperson for Together said following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, Together Housing met with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Trident (an independent fire safety consultancy) to review its fire safety policies.

As part of this review, Together Housing Board has committed to fitting sprinklers in our blocks of high rise flats.

“This is a large scale programme of work that will be delivered over a period of time,” said the spokesperson. “The programme is currently at the planning stage.”

Together Housing will contact residents who will be affected in due course, he added.