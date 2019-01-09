Calderdale Council is helping people stay warm this winter with extra support

Calderdale Council is reminding people of the support available to stay warm this winter as Big Energy Saving Week approaches.

The council’s Affordable Warmth team has teamed up with the local Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB) to help people cut energy bills and get the financial support they are entitled to, by helping them ‘Check, Switch and Save’.

Big Energy Saving Week will start on Monday, 21 January.

White Rose Energy is the council’s preferred energy switching and supply service for all local residents who could save money on their energy bills by switching to a cheaper tariff.

The council’s Affordable Warmth team also has a range of heating and insulation schemes for residents who own or privately rent their own homes through the Better Homes Yorkshire energy scheme.

Tenants living in social rented homes should contact their landlord to enquire about works which may improve the efficiency of their home and could reduce their heating costs.

During Big Energy Savings Week, the council and CAB are holding a drop-in event for people to see what they could save and find out more about the schemes available.

The event is on Wednesday 23 January at Better Lives, 42 Market Street in Halifax town centre (opposite Tesco Metro), between 10am and 12.30pm.

People are welcome to drop-in at any time during these hours.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing and Environment, Coun Daniel Sutherland, said: “We’re committed to helping households make their homes healthier, warmer and cheaper to heat, particularly for those on a lower income. We want to make sure that residents know how to take full advantage of the affordable warmth schemes available, to help them live in warm, comfortable homes.

“I’d encourage anyone who wants to find out more to call in to see our friendly and knowledgeable team at the drop-in event on Wednesday 23 January, or visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/warmhomes.”

One Calderdale resident who received advice from the council’s Affordable Warmth team, is Esther from Pellon who found she could have a new boiler and loft insulation installed.

Esther was also able to save money by switching energy supplier and with the support of the Council reduced her energy bill by approximately £700 a year.

Esther said: “Thanks to the Affordable Warmth team I’m warm now, and at least I can afford to heat my home in my old age.”

For more information, visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/warmhomes

